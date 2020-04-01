Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Price Down 5%

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.07, 378,817 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,761,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several research firms recently commented on WRI. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,136,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,732,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $43,978,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.