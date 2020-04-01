Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $46.30

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.26, but opened at $46.30. Wayfair shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 3,948,426 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376 over the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $37,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,756,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

