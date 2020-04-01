Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $326.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.79 and a one year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

