Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 168 to GBX 150. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vivo Energy traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.94), with a volume of 57780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

VVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vivo Energy from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $867.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.