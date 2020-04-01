Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after acquiring an additional 636,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 439,511 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after acquiring an additional 436,664 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 221,607 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

