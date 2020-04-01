Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 6.1% After Earnings Miss

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.26, 808,284 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 965,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on VFF. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 349.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $195.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

