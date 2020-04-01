Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 417,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 370,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on X shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

