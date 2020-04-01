Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) Insider Chris Williams Acquires 2,000 Shares

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) insider Chris Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £1,280 ($1,683.77).
Shares of VNET opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Vianet Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Vianet Group
