Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) Insider Chris Williams Acquires 2,000 Shares

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) insider Chris Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £1,280 ($1,683.77).

Shares of VNET opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Vianet Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of $21.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

