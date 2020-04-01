Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Lowered to $61.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Nomura from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

