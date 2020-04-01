Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

