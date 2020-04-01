Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $85.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

VRNS stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,794,000 after purchasing an additional 568,109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,407,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,393,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,213,000 after buying an additional 141,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

