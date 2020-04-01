Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.67, 2,831,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,895,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

