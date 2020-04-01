United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.45% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

NYSEARCA:USL opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

