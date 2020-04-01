Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,850 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULVR. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,576.82 ($60.21).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,965 ($52.16) on Monday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,289.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,507.46.

In other Unilever news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders bought a total of 1,255 shares of company stock worth $5,730,896 over the last three months.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

