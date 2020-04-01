UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $9.26 on Monday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 347,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
