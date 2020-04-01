UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $9.26 on Monday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 347,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,705,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.