UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of Compass Diversified worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Insiders purchased 221,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,520 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CODI stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.39. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

