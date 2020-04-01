UBS Group AG Sells 35,543 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 426,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 133,722 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

EWBC stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

