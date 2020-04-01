UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.55% of Gladstone Investment worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $252.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

