UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 266,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 897,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 223,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,926,000.

Shares of SHO opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

