UBS Group AG Raises Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 257.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

