UBS Group AG Has $7.07 Million Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Allegheny Technologies worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,459,000 after buying an additional 336,995 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,431,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

