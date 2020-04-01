UBS Group AG Has $7.03 Million Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 226,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 292,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

