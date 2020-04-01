UBS Group AG Has $6.99 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $856,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.