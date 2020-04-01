UBS Group AG Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of Triumph Group worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGI. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 392,865 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,700,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,509,000 after purchasing an additional 178,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000.

Several research firms have commented on TGI. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Triumph Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

