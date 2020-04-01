UBS Group AG Has $6.87 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.66% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $35.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.