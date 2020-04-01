UBS Group AG Has $6.86 Million Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Entegris by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.