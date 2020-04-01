UBS Group AG Has $6.81 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.23% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 795,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 91,038 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

