UBS Group AG Buys 42,384 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.83% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QAI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 203,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

