UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 217,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

