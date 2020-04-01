UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of FibroGen worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,834 shares of company stock worth $1,863,409 over the last 90 days. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FGEN stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

