UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 280.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. CNH Industrial NV has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.24.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

