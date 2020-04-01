UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,115 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of FGL worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FGL by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,323 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FGL by 1,185.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FGL by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FGL by 9,490.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FGL by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 596,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

FGL stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. FGL Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.61.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Equities analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

