UBS Group AG Acquires 28,011 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of THG stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

