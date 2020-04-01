UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 349,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,627,000 after purchasing an additional 196,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 474,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 166,610 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

