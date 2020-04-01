UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

