UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,848 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

