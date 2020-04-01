UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,420,108 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,420,108 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Noah worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,145,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,471 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Noah by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,668,000 after buying an additional 730,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Noah by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 397,750 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in Noah by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,295,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after buying an additional 369,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $6,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

NYSE NOAH opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.