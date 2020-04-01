UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,523 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Navient worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVI stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

