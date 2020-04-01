UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 780,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 358,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $10,456,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on SERV shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $652,936.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SERV opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

