UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GT. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

