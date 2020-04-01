UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 770,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 345,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.