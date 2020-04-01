UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 117.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,385 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Livongo Health worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $5,624,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.25.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

