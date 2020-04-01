UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Caretrust REIT worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,943,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 560,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.