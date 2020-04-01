UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 81,988 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 283.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Anaplan worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,614,000 after buying an additional 87,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,358.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,845 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,400. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

