UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of G1 Therapeutics worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 13.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

