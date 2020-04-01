UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 49,688 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,688 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

