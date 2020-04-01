UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,435 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after buying an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 401,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

