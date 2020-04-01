Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.76.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,219,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

