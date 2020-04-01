Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,638,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trivago were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trivago in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $499.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. Trivago NV – has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trivago NV – will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

