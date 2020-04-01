TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBK. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

